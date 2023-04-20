Pacific Air Forces hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day tour

Military spouses take photos from their seats on a C-17 Globemaster III during a flight for Pacific Air Forces’ Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2023. The day allowed spouses to tour the PACAF headquarters and learn about the directorates their family members work in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

