    Pacific Air Forces hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day tour [Image 1 of 9]

    Pacific Air Forces hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day tour

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Military spouses meet at the Pacific Air Forces headquarters for PACAF’s Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2023. The day allowed spouses to tour the PACAF headquarters and learn about the units where their family members work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day tour [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Spouses
    Appreciation
    Flight
    Military

