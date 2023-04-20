Pacific Air Forces hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day tour

Timothy Cashdollar, Pacific Air Forces deputy chief of staff, briefs spouses on the operation of the Pacific Air Forces Watch Center during a Military Spouse Appreciation Day tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2023. The day-long event gave spouses an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the PACAF mission and how their family member fits in to operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

