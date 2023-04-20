Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG Marines Awarded 2022 Marine Corps Ground Safety Awards [Image 1 of 9]

    3rd MLG Marines Awarded 2022 Marine Corps Ground Safety Awards

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkley, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Shaal, left, the safety environmental officer in charge for 3rd MLG, stand at attention during an awards ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2023. 3rd MLG was recognized for their establishment of the most outstanding safety management system during fiscal year 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    Date Taken: [date corrupted]
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 19:47
    Photo ID: 7761242
    VIRIN: 230424-M-RF870-1015
    Resolution: 5785x3857
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3rd MLG Marines Awarded 2022 Marine Corps Ground Safety Awards [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MLG Marines Awarded 2022 Marine Corps Ground Safety Awards
    Awards
    Safety
    3d MLG
    Safety Representative

