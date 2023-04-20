3rd MLG Marines Awarded 2022 Marine Corps Ground Safety Awards

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkley, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, presents the Marine Corps Safety Excellence Award to Master Gunnery Sgt. Elvis R. Gonzalez, left, the safety and environmental manager for 3rd MLG, stand at attention during an awards ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2023. Master Gunnery Sgt. Gonzalez was awarded the Marine Corps Safety Excellence Award for his exemplary accomplishments in enhancing and benefiting the Marine Corps Safety Management System. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

