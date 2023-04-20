U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo during an awards ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2023. 3rd MLG was recognized for their establishment of the most outstanding safety management system during fiscal year 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
3rd MLG Marines Awarded 2022 Marine Corps Ground Safety Awards
