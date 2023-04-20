Combat Operations Division at 608th AOC

Combat Operations Division Airmen provide bomber command and control support 24/7 within the 608th Air Operations Center during U.S Strategic Command's Global Thunder exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7760856
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-FZ712-4792
|Resolution:
|4531x3236
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Behind the bombers: 608th AOC hones control during Global Thunder
