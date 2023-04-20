Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    608th AOC at Global Thunder 23 [Image 2 of 4]

    608th AOC at Global Thunder 23

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Justin Oakes 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Michael Higgins, 157 Air Operations Group director of operations from Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Base, Mo., discusses bomber operations with an Airman in the 608th Air Operations Center at Barksdale AFB, La., during exercise Global Thunder, April 18, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 16:15
    Photo ID: 7760854
    VIRIN: 230418-F-FZ712-4775
    Resolution: 4558x3256
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    bomber
    Global Thunder
    8 AF
    608 AOC
    GT23

