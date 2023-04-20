Lt. Col. Michael Higgins, 157 Air Operations Group director of operations from Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Base, Mo., discusses bomber operations with an Airman in the 608th Air Operations Center at Barksdale AFB, La., during exercise Global Thunder, April 18, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7760854
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-FZ712-4775
|Resolution:
|4558x3256
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 608th AOC at Global Thunder 23 [Image 4 of 4], by Justin Oakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the bombers: 608th AOC hones control during Global Thunder
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT