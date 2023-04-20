Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    608th AOC Airmen participate in Global Thunder [Image 1 of 4]

    608th AOC Airmen participate in Global Thunder

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Justin Oakes 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 608th Air Operations Center monitor and track bomber activity on the Combat Operations Division floor during Global Thunder at Barksdale AFB, La., April 18, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 16:15
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    This work, 608th AOC Airmen participate in Global Thunder [Image 4 of 4], by Justin Oakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSTRATCOM
    AFGSC
    Global Thunder
    8 AF
    608 AOC
    GT23

