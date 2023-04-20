Airmen from the 608th Air Operations Center monitor and track bomber activity on the Combat Operations Division floor during Global Thunder at Barksdale AFB, La., April 18, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7760853
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-FZ712-4756
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
This work, 608th AOC Airmen participate in Global Thunder [Image 4 of 4], by Justin Oakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the bombers: 608th AOC hones control during Global Thunder
