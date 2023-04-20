Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bobwhite Quail Habitat at Letterkenny Army Depot

    Bobwhite Quail Habitat at Letterkenny Army Depot

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    200716-A-BS696-9898
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    A bee perches on some wild bergamot in the Bobwhite Quail Focus Area at Letterkenny Army Depot. These plants attract insects that are a primary food source for young quail. A 10-year agreement was signed between LEAD and the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2017 with a goal of reintroducing the native bobwhite quail.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:12
    Photo ID: 7760464
    VIRIN: 200716-A-BS696-9898
    Resolution: 1560x1020
    Size: 730.1 KB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    This work, Bobwhite Quail Habitat at Letterkenny Army Depot, by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bobwhite Quail Habitat at Letterkenny Army Depot
    Bobwhite Quail Habitat at Letterkenny Army Depot

    Earth Day is every day for Army depot environmental division

    habitat
    LEAD
    environment
    quail

