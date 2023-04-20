200716-A-BS696-9898

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

A bee perches on some wild bergamot in the Bobwhite Quail Focus Area at Letterkenny Army Depot. These plants attract insects that are a primary food source for young quail. A 10-year agreement was signed between LEAD and the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2017 with a goal of reintroducing the native bobwhite quail.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:12 Photo ID: 7760464 VIRIN: 200716-A-BS696-9898 Resolution: 1560x1020 Size: 730.1 KB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bobwhite Quail Habitat at Letterkenny Army Depot [Image 2 of 2], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.