Earth Day is every day for Army depot environmental division

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. --The Letterkenny Army Depot Environmental Management Division, which operates under the Directorate of Public Works, interprets and enforces federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, and stewards the land, air and water on the installation.



The EMD ensures compliance with the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, Endangered Species Act and National Historic Preservation Act, among many others.



Consisting of 22 positions and four branches that cover various management programs, the EMD team works with directorates and tenants to maintain mission readiness by ensuring compliance, restoration, recycling and conservation across the depot.



“The EMD staff is made up of specialists in a variety of fields including biology, forestry, geology, ecology, hydrogeology, natural resources and physical science that are responsible for executing the environmental programs for the depot,” said Craig Kindlin, EMD chief.



The compliance branch tracks the installation's hazardous materials and maintains the Environmental Management System, consisting of quality, hazardous and solid waste, storage tank and water programs. The restoration office address contamination from past activities and identifies, investigates and cleans up hazardous substances, pollutants and contaminants that pose environmental health and safety risks.



As part of the integrated waste management program, LEAD's recycling center invests in a sustainable future by operating the Qualified Recycling Program. The QRP reduces waste, prevents pollution and conserves natural resources, while also supporting local businesses in the industrial park and other nearby military installations. Alongside those responsibilities, the branch retains proceeds from gathering and selling authorized scrap metals to support the QRP and other depot activities.



Lastly, the conservation branch, or the natural resources office, ensures all actions that could impact the environment or cultural resources, including actions associated with operations, maintenance and construction, are in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. They also oversee programs including wildlife management, hunting, fishing, forestry, prescribed fire and agricultural leases and deal with pest management and Chesapeake Bay programs.



“LEAD has been entrusted with the management of the federal lands contained within its boundaries,” Kindlin said. “The natural resources of LEAD are held in trust for the public and we manage them in a manner that is sustainable for the future.”



In addition to those conservation programs, the natural resource office is partnering with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and several other organizations to reestablish the native grassland habitat. This large-scale project, taking place in spring 2024, will reintroduce Bobwhite quail to both LEAD and Pennsylvania.



“The largest conservation project the EMD has engaged in is the restoration of native grassland communities and reestablishment of the native Northern Bobwhite quail,” Kindlin stated.



The Department of Defense Partners in Flight consists of a cooperative network of natural resources personnel from military installations across the United States. Recently, the DoD PIF identified the Bobwhite quail as a Mission-sensitive Species with prioritization focused on monitoring and management efforts.



“The partnership with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to restore native Bobwhites to the depot and Pennsylvania will be the result of years of intense habitat restoration and management efforts,” Kindlin said.



The EMD maintains audit readiness and installation resilience regarding environmental compliance with full support from LEAD, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and U.S. Army Materiel Command. Team members regularly consult with federal, state and local regulators, as well as the depot, tenant and contract employees, to maintain good working relationships, enhance sustainability and uphold compliance.



LEAD employees have access to many benefits from the Recycling and Natural Resources Offices, including funding for Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, such as Employee Appreciation Day and gym memberships, through funds generated by the QRP. In addition, the Natural Resources Office offers programs such as hunting, fishing and firewood cutting to both LEAD employees and the community.



“Within the EMD, we develop, implement and maintain programs for the conservation, management and utilization of natural resources, such as our hunting and fishing programs for the public and through special events such as Wounded Warrior hunts and Hunt of a Lifetime,” Kindlin said.



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long-Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



