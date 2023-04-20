Bobwhite Quail Habitat at Letterkenny Army Depot

200716-A-BS696-9729
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Employees conduct timber harvesting at the Bobwhite Quail Focus Area at Letterkenny Army Depot. A combination of timber harvests, forestry mowing, prescribed fire operations, tractor disking and volunteer work has created roughly 600 acres of potential quail habitat. A 10-year agreement was signed between LEAD and the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2017 with a goal of reintroducing the native bobwhite quail.
(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)
