US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Celebrates Earth Day 2023

Earth Day 2023, Sustain the Mission. Secure the Future!



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leaders and team members celebrated Earth Day 2023 with tree plantings at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern and on Smith Barracks in Baumholder.



In Baumholder on Smith Barracks Deputy Garrison Manager Jay Kim, alongside, Günther Jung, Baumholder City Mayor, Travis Monson, Directorate of Public Works Baumholder Lt. Col. Robin Eskelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz-Escalera, Command Team 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion planted a linden tree on the meadow across from the Wagon Wheel Theater. Team members of Directorate of Public Works Environmental Section joined the event.



“The Army has been a conservationist organization since the 1950s and has been an official part of celebrating Earth Day since it began in 1970,” said Furman. “The planting of this tree is symbolic to our commitment to the future, it is symbolic to our commitment to clean water, and our commitment to clean air.”



Photo by Bernd Mai, USAG-RP Public Affairs

