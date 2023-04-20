US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Celebrates Earth Day 2023

Photo By Tammy Muckenfuss | Earth Day 2023, Sustain the Mission. Secure the Future! U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Tammy Muckenfuss | Earth Day 2023, Sustain the Mission. Secure the Future! U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leaders and team members celebrated Earth Day 2023 with tree plantings at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern and on Smith Barracks in Baumholder. At Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Garrison Commander Col. Reid E. Furman, alongside Truett Sanchez, Director of Public Works, and an enthusiastic group of Rheinland-Pfalz team members, planted a plum tree between buildings 162 and 164. “The Army has been a conservationist organization since the 1950s and has been an official part of celebrating Earth Day since it began in 1970,” said Furman. “The planting of this tree is symbolic to our commitment to the future, it is symbolic to our commitment to clean water, and our commitment to clean air.” U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. Photo by Bill Dzeda, EMD, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leaders and team members celebrated Earth Day 2023 with tree plantings at Rhine Ordnance Barracks and on Smith Barracks in Baumholder.



Earth Day is celebrated each year on April 22 and is a celebration that honors the achievement of the Environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth's natural resources for future generations.



In honor of Earth Day 2023, Saturday, April 22nd, USAG-RP leaders took a moment to plant some trees!



At Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Garrison Commander Col. Reid E. Furman, alongside Truett Sanchez, Director of Public Works, and an enthusiastic group of Rheinland-Pfalz team members, planted a plum tree between buildings 162 and 164.



In Baumholder on Smith Barracks Deputy Garrison Manager Jay Kim, alongside, Günther Jung, Baumholder City Mayor, Travis Monson, Directorate of Public Works Baumholder Lt. Col. Robin Eskelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz-Escalera, Command Team 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion planted a linden tree on the meadow across from the Wagon Wheel Theater. Team members of Directorate of Public Works Environmental Section joined the event.



“The Army has been a conservationist organization since the 1950s and has been an official part of celebrating Earth Day since it began in 1970,” said Furman. “The planting of this tree is symbolic to our commitment to the future, it is symbolic to our commitment to clean water, and our commitment to clean air.”



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Environmental Management Division is on a mission to ensure the long-term sustainability of installations through compliance with Federal Environmental laws, the protection of natural and cultural resources, prevention of pollution, environmental training and inspections and public outreach for the wellbeing of all Rheinland-Pfalz’s military community.



There are lots of ways each one of us can contribute to conserving our Earth, and our environment. For example, avoid using single-use plastic products and instead use reusable water bottles and shopping bags. You can conserve water by fixing leaky faucets and shortening showers and you can save gas by insulating indoor areas.



For more information about what USAG-RP is doing to sustain the mission and secure the future, visit he Environmental Management Division website at https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/index.php/about/directorates-support-offices/directorate-public-works-dpw



