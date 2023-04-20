Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Celebrates Earth Day 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Celebrates Earth Day 2023

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Tammy Muckenfuss 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Earth Day 2023, Sustain the Mission. Secure the Future!

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leaders and team members celebrated Earth Day 2023 with tree plantings at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern and on Smith Barracks in Baumholder.

    At Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Garrison Commander Col. Reid E. Furman, alongside Truett Sanchez, Director of Public Works, and an enthusiastic group of Rheinland-Pfalz team members, planted a plum tree between buildings 162 and 164.

    “The Army has been a conservationist organization since the 1950s and has been an official part of celebrating Earth Day since it began in 1970,” said Furman. “The planting of this tree is symbolic to our commitment to the future, it is symbolic to our commitment to clean water, and our commitment to clean air.”

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    Photo by Bill Dzeda, EMD, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Celebrates Earth Day 2023

    Germany
    army
    earth day
    secure the future
    earth day 2023
    sustain the mission

