Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Volunteers at Kanehekili Heiau

KANEOHE, Hawaii - Sailors and members of the community help restore the Kanehekili Heiau by removing invasive plant species, Apr. 23, 2023. Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
