Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Volunteers at Kanehekili Heiau

KANEOHE, Hawaii - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger plants a Kamani tree at the Kanehekili Heiau, Apr. 23, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

Date Posted: 04.24.2023
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US