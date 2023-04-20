Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Volunteers at Kanehekili Heiau [Image 9 of 10]

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Volunteers at Kanehekili Heiau

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.1682

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    KANEOHE, Hawaii - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger plants a Kamani tree at the Kanehekili Heiau, Apr. 23, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    Hawaii
    Restoration
    EI&E
    Meredith Berger
    Kanekahili Heiau

