Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Volunteers at Kanehekili Heiau

KANEOHE, Hawaii - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger poses for a photo with Sailors and members of the community at the Kanehekili Heiau, Apr. 23, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

Date Posted: 04.24.2023
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US