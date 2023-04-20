Team Dyess rounds out first air show in four years

The F-22 Raptor demo team performs during the 2023 Dyess Big Country Air Fest on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2023. More than 30,000 event goers attended the one-day event highlighting the best of America’s only Lift and Strike base, Air Force heritage and Dyess community partners. The air show featured the F-22 Raptor demo team, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue, U.S. Army Golden Knights, WW II heritage flight and B-1B Lancer and C-130J Super Hercules fly overs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US