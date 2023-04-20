Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dyess rounds out first air show in four years

    Team Dyess rounds out first air show in four years

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Brian Correll Pitts Aerobatics team performs during the 2023 Dyess Big Country Air Fest on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2023. More than 30,000 event goers attended the one-day event highlighting the best of America’s only Lift and Strike base, Air Force heritage and Dyess community partners. The air show featured the F-22 Raptor demo team, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue, U.S. Army Golden Knights, WW II heritage flight and B-1B Lancer and C-130J Super Hercules fly overs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023
    Photo ID: 7757685
    VIRIN: 230422-F-AS071-0613
    Resolution: 6589x4393
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Team Dyess rounds out first air show in four years [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mercedes Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    Dyess AFB
    Abilene

