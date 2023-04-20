Team Dyess rounds out first air show in four years

The Brian Correll Pitts Aerobatics team performs during the 2023 Dyess Big Country Air Fest on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2023. More than 30,000 event goers attended the one-day event highlighting the best of America’s only Lift and Strike base, Air Force heritage and Dyess community partners. The air show featured the F-22 Raptor demo team, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue, U.S. Army Golden Knights, WW II heritage flight and B-1B Lancer and C-130J Super Hercules fly overs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

