Members of the Wiesbaden Jewish Community Youth Center lit six candles during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade-hosted Holocaust Remembrance event April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden.



• The first candle is lit in commemoration of the six million Jews murdered in the holocaust.



• The second candle is lit in commemoration of the 1.5 million children, who were murdered by the Nazis.



• The third candle is lit in commemoration of the ghetto fighters and partisans in the forests.



• The fourth candle is lit in honor of the small minority of non-Jewish Europeans and for the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who risked or gave their own lives to save Jews from the claws of the Nazis.



• The fifth candle is lit in commemoration of the survivors of the holocaust who after the horror of the Nazi regime built up a new existence for themselves.



• The last candle is lit in honor of the State of Israel that has become the homeland for the Jewish people. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)



The event was part of the Days of Remembrance, an annual commemoration of the Holocaust, the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 04:25 Photo ID: 7756908 VIRIN: 230421-A-FX425-0246 Resolution: 1973x2595 Size: 432.36 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB hosts Holocaust Remembrance event [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.