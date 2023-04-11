U.S. Army Chaplain (Major) Neil Huenefeld, Brigade Chaplain, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, serves as the master of ceremony during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade-hosted Holocaust Remembrance event April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. The event was part of the Days of Remembrance, an annual commemoration of the Holocaust, the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 04:25 Photo ID: 7756906 VIRIN: 230421-A-FX425-0168 Resolution: 2949x3415 Size: 700.2 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB hosts Holocaust Remembrance ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.