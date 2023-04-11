Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB hosts Holocaust Remembrance ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    2d TSB hosts Holocaust Remembrance ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Chaplain (Major) Neil Huenefeld, Brigade Chaplain, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, serves as the master of ceremony during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade-hosted Holocaust Remembrance event April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. The event was part of the Days of Remembrance, an annual commemoration of the Holocaust, the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    DaysofRemembrance
    BrigadeofExcellence

