U.S. Army Chaplain (Major) Neil Huenefeld, Brigade Chaplain, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, serves as the master of ceremony during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade-hosted Holocaust Remembrance event April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. The event was part of the Days of Remembrance, an annual commemoration of the Holocaust, the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 04:25
|Photo ID:
|7756906
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-FX425-0168
|Resolution:
|2949x3415
|Size:
|700.2 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB hosts Holocaust Remembrance ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
