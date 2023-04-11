Dr. Jacob Gutmark, board member for the Wiesbaden Jewish Community, details the history of the Holocaust and its effects on the Wiesbaden community. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade hosted a Holocaust Remembrance event April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. The event was part of the Days of Remembrance, an annual commemoration of the Holocaust, the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 04:25 Photo ID: 7756907 VIRIN: 230421-A-FX425-0175 Resolution: 2506x3840 Size: 865.35 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Hometown: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB hosts Holocaust Remembrance event [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.