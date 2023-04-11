2d TSB hosts Holocaust Remembrance event

Dr. Jacob Gutmark, board member for the Wiesbaden Jewish Community, details the history of the Holocaust and its effects on the Wiesbaden community. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade hosted a Holocaust Remembrance event April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. The event was part of the Days of Remembrance, an annual commemoration of the Holocaust, the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 04:25
|Photo ID:
|7756907
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-FX425-0175
|Resolution:
|2506x3840
|Size:
|865.35 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Hometown:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
