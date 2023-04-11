Soldiers from 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, at Camp Casey, South Korea, and local volunteers pick up trash and debris along the Sincheon River in Dongducheon on March 31, 2023. The brigade teamed up with the Dongducheon Volunteer Center in a joint clean-up operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 03:31 Photo ID: 7756893 VIRIN: 230331-A-HF147-081 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.22 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trash Pick-up [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.