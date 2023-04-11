Group Photo of Volunteers

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, at Camp Casey, South Korea, and local volunteers prepare to clean the Sincheon River in Dongducheon on March 31, 2023. Approximately 65 soldiers from the brigade and over 100 local volunteers participated in the clean-up event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Thunder Brigade Teams Up with Dongducheon Volunteer Center for River Clean Up

