Group Photo of Volunteers

Soldiers from 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, at Camp Casey, South Korea, and local volunteers prepare to clean the Sincheon River in Dongducheon on March 31, 2023. Approximately 65 soldiers from the brigade and over 100 local volunteers participated in the clean-up event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

