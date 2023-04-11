Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Trash Collection [Image 3 of 3]

    Community Trash Collection

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Maj. Andrew Champion, Deputy Commanding Officer of 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea, picks up trash from the bank of the Sincheon River in Dongducheon on March 31, 2023. Champion, along with the rest of the soldiers that volunteered, helped make the event a success. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 03:31
    Photo ID: 7756894
    VIRIN: 230331-A-OV653-183
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.84 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Community Trash Collection [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sally Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

