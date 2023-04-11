Maj. Andrew Champion, Deputy Commanding Officer of 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea, picks up trash from the bank of the Sincheon River in Dongducheon on March 31, 2023. Champion, along with the rest of the soldiers that volunteered, helped make the event a success. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 03:31
|Photo ID:
|7756894
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-OV653-183
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.84 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Trash Collection [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sally Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Thunder Brigade Teams Up with Dongducheon Volunteer Center for River Clean Up
