VAQ-140 Returns Home

230422-N-AN659-1007 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington – Lt. John Haslett, assigned to the "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, greets a family member on the flight line at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Washington, following an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, April 22, 2023. The squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

