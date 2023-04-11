VAQ-140 Returns Home

230422-N-AN659-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington – Family members welcome the "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 home following an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, April 22, 2023. The squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. . VAQ-140 returned to NAS Whidbey Island following an eight-month deployment as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 embarked on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77.) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

