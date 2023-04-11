Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-140 Returns Home [Image 5 of 6]

    VAQ-140 Returns Home

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230422-N-AN659-1008 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington – Lt. Scott Waitley, assigned to the "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, greets family members on the flight line at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Washington, following an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, April 22, 2023. The squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    This work, VAQ-140 Returns Home [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VAQ 140
    family
    aviator
    carrier air wing (CVW) 7
    electronic attack squadron
    welcome home

