Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023

Spc. Belen Martinez prepares and checks Spc. Hunter Schultz, both Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 273rd Sapper Company, prior to him stepping off for a 12-mile ruck march during the 2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 22. The competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

Date Taken: 04.22.2023
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US