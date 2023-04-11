Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget Vian 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jordan Reed and his sponsor, Staff Sgt. Jake Fletcher, both Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1157th Transportation Company, ready Reed for a 12-mile ruck march during the 2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 22. The competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

    TAGS

    WIARNG
    bestwarriorcompetition
    WisconsinNationalGuard
    BestWarrior2023

