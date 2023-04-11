Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023

Sgt. Elizabeth Soter, a Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, gets relieved and congratulated by Wisconsin State Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille and her sponsor Staff Sgt. Chris Bossert, a Wisconsin National Guard Soldier assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, after she completes a 12-mile ruck march during the 2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 22. The competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

