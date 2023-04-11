Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition [Image 4 of 5]

    Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition

    VALMIERA, LATVIA

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Thurman Snyder 

    U.S. European Command

    Members of a U.S. military ice hockey team take to the ice for practice before playing games against Latvian and Canadian military teams on April 22, 2023, in Valmiera, Latvia. The games were part of the Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition, a series of military hockey events that, through a shared love for hockey, strengthens our partnerships and contributes to solidarity and interoperability in deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder)

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    Canada
    Latvia
    Stronger together
    Hockey Exhibition

