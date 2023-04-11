Members of a U.S. military ice hockey team take to the ice for practice before playing games against Latvian and Canadian military teams on April 22, 2023, in Valmiera, Latvia. The games were part of the Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition, a series of military hockey events that, through a shared love for hockey, strengthens our partnerships and contributes to solidarity and interoperability in deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7755391
|VIRIN:
|230422-A-UN281-862
|Resolution:
|5227x3862
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|VALMIERA, LV
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
