The United States military ice hockey team poses for a photo after participating in a friendly competition held April 22, 2023, in Valmiera, Latvia. The games were part of the Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition, a series of military hockey events that, through a shared love for hockey, strengthens our partnerships and contributes to solidarity and interoperability in deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder)
