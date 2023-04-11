The United States military ice hockey team poses for a photo after participating in a friendly competition held April 22, 2023, in Valmiera, Latvia. The games were part of the Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition, a series of military hockey events that, through a shared love for hockey, strengthens our partnerships and contributes to solidarity and interoperability in deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7755387 VIRIN: 230422-A-UN281-418 Resolution: 5116x3725 Size: 2.66 MB Location: VALMIERA, LV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.