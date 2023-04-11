Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition [Image 3 of 5]

    Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition

    VALMIERA, LATVIA

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Thurman Snyder 

    U.S. European Command

    Military hockey teams from Latvia and the United States pose for a picture after participating in a friendly competition held April 22, 2023, in Valmiera, Latvia. The games were part of the Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition, a series of military hockey events that, through a shared love for hockey, strengthens partnerships and contributes to solidarity and interoperability in deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 18:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stronger Together Hockey Exhibition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    Canada
    Latvia
    Stronger together
    Hockey Exhibition

