Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas

A disabled pontoon boat sits aground on the rocks near Freeport, Texas, April 22, 2023. Upon seeing the grounded vessel, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Freeport launched, embarked the two men aboard the pontoon, and brought them safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Gomes)

