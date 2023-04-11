Two crew members from Coast Guard Station Freeport prepare to disembark a boater from a disabled, grounded pontoon boat near Freeport, Texas, April 22, 2023. The Coast Guard crew assisted both men aboard the pontoon, which ran aground on the rocks nearby the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Miles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 17:28 Photo ID: 7755385 VIRIN: 230422-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 1.04 MB Location: FREEPORT, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.