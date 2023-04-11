Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas

Two boaters attempt to refloat their disabled pontoon boat on the rocks near Freeport, Texas, April 22, 2023. Upon seeing the grounded vessel, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Freeport launched, embarked the two men, and brought them safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Gomes)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7755384
|VIRIN:
|230422-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
