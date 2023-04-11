Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Two boaters attempt to refloat their disabled pontoon boat on the rocks near Freeport, Texas, April 22, 2023. Upon seeing the grounded vessel, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Freeport launched, embarked the two men, and brought them safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Gomes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7755384
    VIRIN: 230422-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FREEPORT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas
    Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas
    Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Uscg
    Freeport
    rocks
    aground
    pontoon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT