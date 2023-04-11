Ron Belle, AmeriCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer, and Tina Lanier, AmeriCU Financial Center manager, announce the musical acts for the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert at Mountainfest. During the concert reveal April 21 in Memorial Park, Jimmie Allen was announced as headliner, with Maddie & Tae as opening act. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Jimmie Allen to headline Fort Drum's Mountainfest concert
