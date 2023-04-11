Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for operations, joined Ron Belle, AmeriCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer, and AmeriCU representatives in front of the Military Mountaineers Monument on April 21 for the Mountainfest concert announcement. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 14:45 Photo ID: 7753928 VIRIN: 230421-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 4124x3407 Size: 2.78 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jimmie Allen to headline Fort Drum’s Mountainfest concert [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.