Jimmie Allen to headline Fort Drum’s Mountainfest concert

Photo By Michael Strasser | Ron Belle, AmeriCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer, and Tina Lanier, AmeriCU Financial Center manager, announce the musical acts for the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert at Mountainfest. During the concert reveal April 21 in Memorial Park, Jimmie Allen was announced as headliner, with Maddie & Tae as opening act. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 21, 2023) Country music artist Jimmie Allen will headline the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert during Fort Drum’s Mountainfest on June 21.



“Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career,” said Tina Lanier, AmeriCU Financial Center manager. “Allen has been nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, and Male Artist of the Year at the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, and he was Outstanding New Artist at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.”



During the concert reveal in Memorial Park on April 21, the musical duo Maddie & Tae was announced as the opening act. In 2014, the Maddie & Tae single, “Girl in a Country Song,” went platinum. They are one of only three female duos to top the country charts in the past 70 years.



Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for operations, joined AmeriCU representatives in front of the Military Mountaineers Monument for the announcement.



“It’s going to be an outstanding event. We are all extremely excited to come out here, see the band and everything else going on during this memorable event,” he said.



AmeriCU Credit Union has sponsored the free concert in support of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and families for 11 years.



“The brave men and women who are valiantly serving our country, I can’t thank them enough,” said Ron Belle, AmeriCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer. “We are grateful for them and their families for their service and sacrifice to our great nation.”



The Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is the event organizer for the annual party on the hill.



“This is an amazing opportunity and a huge impact to our community – not only here on Fort Drum, providing for our Soldiers and families but our surrounding communities.” said Sharon Addison, Fort Drum FMWR director. “They look forward to this event every year, and it only gets better every year.”



Mountainfest will open to the public at noon June 21 on Division Hill, with military equipment displays, children’s games, food and beverage concessions, a car show and more.



A demonstration by the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, is scheduled at 4 p.m., followed by the 10th Mountain Division Live Demonstration and Salute to the Nation at 4:30 p.m. The 10th Mountain Division Rock Band will take center stage to perform at 5:30 p.m., preceding the evening’s concert at 7 p.m. The night will conclude with fireworks.



For more information about Mountainfest, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/community-and-special-event-information/mountainfest and follow www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR for updates and other FMWR announcements.