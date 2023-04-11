State Partnership Program Conference 2023

From left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Clinton Miller, National Guard Bureau J5 Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Gantumur Bold, Mongolian Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Chief Master Sergeant David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces Command chief master sergeant, Command Master Sgt. Mack Sundin, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, participate on an enlisted panel during the annual State Partnership Program Conference in Denver, Colorado, on April 18, 2023. The panel discussed ways the National Guard and their respective country partner can enhance education and empowerment of the enlisted force through SPP. The week-long conference brought together all 54 SPP directors, coordinators and senior enlisted leaders in an effort to develop innovative solutions to pressing challenges, assisting our Partner Nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by: SFC Elizabeth Pena)

