Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Partnership Program Conference 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    State Partnership Program Conference 2023

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    From left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Clinton Miller, National Guard Bureau J5 Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Gantumur Bold, Mongolian Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Chief Master Sergeant David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces Command chief master sergeant, Command Master Sgt. Mack Sundin, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, participate on an enlisted panel during the annual State Partnership Program Conference in Denver, Colorado, on April 18, 2023. The panel discussed ways the National Guard and their respective country partner can enhance education and empowerment of the enlisted force through SPP. The week-long conference brought together all 54 SPP directors, coordinators and senior enlisted leaders in an effort to develop innovative solutions to pressing challenges, assisting our Partner Nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by: SFC Elizabeth Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 12:46
    Photo ID: 7753658
    VIRIN: 230420-Z-EP075-011
    Resolution: 1784x1207
    Size: 286.07 KB
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program Conference 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    State Partnership Program Conference 2023
    State Partnership Program Conference 2023
    State Partnership Program Conference 2023
    State Partnership Program Conference 2023
    State Partnership Program Conference 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    enlisted development
    SEA Whitehead

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT