Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, provides opening remarks on leveraging enlisted force within State Partnership Program during an annual conference in Denver, Colorado, on April 18, 2023. The panel discussed ways the National Guard and their respective country partner can enhance education and empowerment of the enlisted force through SPP. The week-long brought together all 54 SPP directors, coordinators and senior enlisted leaders in an effort to develop innovative solutions to pressing challenges, assisting our Partner Nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by: SFC Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 12:46 Photo ID: 7753657 VIRIN: 230420-Z-EP075-005 Resolution: 2048x1978 Size: 489.02 KB Location: DENVER, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Partnership Program Conference 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.