State Partnership Program Conference 2023

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernethy, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. European Command, participates on an enlisted panel during the annual State Partnership Program Conference in Denver, Colorado, on April 18, 2023. The panel discussed ways the National Guard and their respective country partner can enhance education and empowerment of the enlisted force through SPP. The annual conference, held May 17-21, 2023, in Denver, Colorado, brought together all 54 SPP directors, coordinators and senior enlisted leaders in an effort to develop innovative solutions to pressing challenges, assisting our Partner Nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by: SFC Elizabeth Pena)

