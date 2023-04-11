Best Warrior of the Region III ARNG BWC

U.S. Army Spc. Jackson Jacobs, left, an artillery forward observer representing the Tennessee Army National Guard, receives a Georgia Commendation Medal for placing as the Best warrior Officer of the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia April 21, 2023. He will go on to compete at the 2023 National Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition against the four other regions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 6-15,2023.

