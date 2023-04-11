Winners of the Region III ARNG BWC

U.S. Army Spc. Jackson Jacobs, left, an artillery forward observer representing the Tennessee Army National Guard and Sgt. Quentin Holden, right, a UH-60 helicopter crew chief representing the Georgia Army National Guard, are nominated the Best Warrior and Noncommissioned Officer of the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia April 21, 2023. They will go on to compete at the 2023 National Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition against the four other regions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 6-15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kinsey Geer)

