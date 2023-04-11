Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winners of the Region III ARNG BWC [Image 2 of 3]

    Winners of the Region III ARNG BWC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kinsey Geer 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jackson Jacobs, left, an artillery forward observer representing the Tennessee Army National Guard and Sgt. Quentin Holden, right, a UH-60 helicopter crew chief representing the Georgia Army National Guard, are nominated the Best Warrior and Noncommissioned Officer of the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia April 21, 2023. They will go on to compete at the 2023 National Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition against the four other regions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 6-15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kinsey Geer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 7753489
    VIRIN: 210423-Z-IE814-0004
    Resolution: 4123x3843
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winners of the Region III ARNG BWC [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kinsey Geer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Region III ARNG BWC
    Winners of the Region III ARNG BWC
    Best Warrior of the Region III ARNG BWC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee, Georgia Guardsmen take Best Warrior titles at region competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT