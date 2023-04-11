Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Region III ARNG BWC [Image 1 of 3]

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Region III ARNG BWC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kinsey Geer 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Holden, a UH-60 helicopter crew chief representing the Georgia Army National Guard, receives a Georgia Commendation Medal for winning the Noncommissioned Officer of the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia April 21, 2023. He will go on to compete at the 2023 National Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition against the four other regions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 6-15,2023.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 11:37
    This work, Noncommissioned Officer of the Region III ARNG BWC [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kinsey Geer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Best Warrior Competition

