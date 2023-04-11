Noncommissioned Officer of the Region III ARNG BWC

U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Holden, a UH-60 helicopter crew chief representing the Georgia Army National Guard, receives a Georgia Commendation Medal for winning the Noncommissioned Officer of the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia April 21, 2023. He will go on to compete at the 2023 National Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition against the four other regions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 6-15,2023.

