U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division took part in “Chalk the Walk” at Clyde A. Erwin Elementary School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 20, 2023. Marines participated in “Chalk the Walk” to celebrate the Month of the Military Child and to commemorate military families for the daily sacrifices and challenges that come with military life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)

