U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Erin Porras, a combat correspondent with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, plays outdoors with students of Clyde A. Erwin Elementary School during “Chalk the Walk” in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 20, 2023. Marines participated in “Chalk the Walk” to celebrate the Month of the Military Child and to commemorate military families for the daily sacrifices and challenges that come with military life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)

