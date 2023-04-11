Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division Participates in "Chalk the Walk" [Image 8 of 12]

    2d Marine Division Participates in &quot;Chalk the Walk&quot;

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexa Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Erin Porras, a combat correspondent with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, plays outdoors with students of Clyde A. Erwin Elementary School during “Chalk the Walk” in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 20, 2023. Marines participated in “Chalk the Walk” to celebrate the Month of the Military Child and to commemorate military families for the daily sacrifices and challenges that come with military life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)

    TAGS

    leadership
    mentor
    community
    USMCNews

