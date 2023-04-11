Fire Inspector Alexis Frye holds the Life Saving Award coin he was presented with at the Life Saving Award presentation, April 13, 2023, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Members of Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services were recognized with Certificates of Life Saving and Significant Achievement for their quick response to an incident on JBAB which resulted in the patient’s second chance at life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 15:51
|Photo ID:
|7751601
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-XM548-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
First responders recognized for life-saving response
